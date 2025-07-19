Nikita Roy Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonakshi Sinha’s Comeback Opens at 23 Lakh Amid Tough Competition

Nikita Roy Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonakshi Sinha returned to the big screen after a long time with Nikita Roy, which was released in theaters on July 18, 2025. It is a supernatural thriller in which she plays the role of a combative woman who stands up against superstition, fraudulent babas, and blind faith.

According to Sacnilk data, the film has earned 23 lakhs in India and 26 lakhs worldwide on its first day, Friday (according to estimated figures). Even though the figures are initially modest, the subject and treatment of the film make it different from other releases.

Nikita Roy faces tough competition from two big releases: Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara and Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great. While Saiyaara is attracting a young audience as a musical love story, Tanvi The Great is in the news for its sensitive and inspirational story.

Sonakshi Sinha is an investigative character in this film who exposes fraudulent babas, but a case shakes her thinking. In the film, she is seen with seasoned actors like Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar. Paresh Rawal’s character is a fake spiritual leader who misleads innocent people, and Sonakshi’s character tries to expose his true nature.

The film is directed by Sonakshi’s brother Kushsh S Sinha and produced by Nickky Bhagnani, Viicky Bhagnani, and Kratos Entertainment.

It was earlier scheduled to release on June 27, 2025, but due to some reasons, it was postponed to July 18.

The film is now hoping for word-of-mouth and the audience’s response over the weekend will be worth watching.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.