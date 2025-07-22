Nikita Roy Box Office Collection Day 4: Sonakshi Sinha’s Film Earns 0.96 Cr

Nikita Roy Box Office Collection Day 4: Sonakshi Sinha‘s film Nikita Roy released in theaters on 18 July 2025. The film is a social thriller, in which Sonakshi is playing the role of a combative investigative journalist, who is engaged in exposing the truth of fake babas. The film had a slow start, but the audience response saw a slight improvement over the weekend.

According to Sacnilk.com, in four days, the film has collected a total net of 0.96 crores in India. The first day collection was 0.22 crores, the second day 0.24 crores, while on the third day the film earned 0.4 crores. On the fourth day, July 21st, Monday, there was a decline and the film could earn only 0.1 crores. The worldwide gross collection so far is 1.08 crores.

In the story of the film, Sonakshi plays a reporter who tries to expose a fake baba (Paresh Rawal). Arjun Rampal and Suhail Nayyar are also in important roles in the film. The special thing is that this film is directed by Sonakshi’s brother Kush S Sinha. The producers of the film are Nikki Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani and Kratos Entertainment.

Nikita Roy was earlier scheduled to release on June 27, but due to some reason, its release date was extended and it was released on July 18. The film is getting mixed responses from the audience and critics. Now the success of the film depends entirely on word of mouth and audience reviews.

The subject of the film is serious and contemporary, but due to slow pace and limited publicity, it is facing difficulty in reaching the audience. Sonakshi’s serious and strong acting is being considered the biggest strength of the film.

Now it remains to be seen whether Nikita Roy will be able to make a mark among the audience in the coming days, or this film will not be able to live up to the initial expectations.

