Nishaanchi Box Office Collection Day 11: Collects 1.29 Crore

Nishaanchi Box Office Collection Day 11: Anurag Kashyap’s film Nishaanchi was released on September 19, 2025. The film earned a total of 1.29 crore in 11 days. Although collections were not as expected, critics are praising the film.

The day-by-day earnings were as follows:

* Day 1 (Friday): 0.25 crore

* Day 2 (Saturday): 0.40 crore

* Day 3 (Sunday): 0.28 crore

* Day 4 (Monday): 0.12 crore

* Day 5 (Tuesday): 0.06 crore

* Day 6 (Wednesday): 0.07 crore

* Day 7 (Thursday): 0.07 crore

* Day 8 (Friday): 0.01 crore

* Day 9 (Saturday): 0.01 crore

* Day 10 (Sunday): 0.01 crore

* Day 11 (Monday): 0.01 crore

The overall box office collection for the 11 days was 1.29 crore.

According to a report by Sacnilk.com, the film’s Hindi occupancy on Monday was Decent. This is the lowest figure, indicating that the film is having difficulty attracting audiences to theaters.

The story of Nishaanchi revolves around twin brothers who look identical but have completely different life paths and values. The film depicts a profound journey of crime, brotherhood, betrayal, and redemption.

Aaishvary Thackeray stars in his debut role. He also stars Monika Panwar, Vedika Pinto, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra.

The film has received positive reviews from critics, with the story’s depth and the actors’ performances being highly praised. However, the film had a slow start at the box office. If word of mouth remains strong, the film may benefit in the coming days.

Jolly LLB 3 was also released alongside Nishaanchi. While Jolly LLB 3 attracts a larger audience with its light-hearted story and large star cast, Nishaanchi connects with a different audience through its serious and layered story.

The film’s initial run at the box office has been slow. Now, all eyes are on the second week’s collections.

