Nishaanchi Trailer: Anurag Kashyap’s Crime Drama Shoots Romance & Bullets

First things first, we missed Anurag Kashyap and his cinematic swordplay. With Nishaanchi he is back at it, initiating from Uttar Pradesh. The trailer, unveiled on September 3, introduces us to twin brothers who share a face but little else. Both roles are played by newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray, diving headfirst into a double debut. Their childhood kicks off with their mother (Monika Pawar of Jamtara fame) teaching them how to take aim—literally and otherwise.

The trailer gives a fast forward, and there you see, Babloo has become the local livewire—rackety, reckless, and a magnet for trouble. His twin, Dabloo, is the calmer one, still encircling his mother’s world with wide-eyed vigilance. Their worlds contradict when Rangeeli Rinku (Vedika Pinto) sashays into their lives—a firecracker of a dancer who doesn’t walk into scenes so much as detonate in them.

Aaishvary Thackeray, the grandson of the late Bal Thackeray, makes his debut with Nishaanchi. He is joined by seasoned powerhouses like Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla, rounding out a cast that’s as grounded as the film’s soil-soaked vicinity.

With Amazon MGM Studios India backing the vision, it seems the filmmaker got exactly what he asked for: full creative freedom, and a return to the kind of storytelling that leaves a mark. “Nishaanchi’ is a story I’ve carried with me for years. It’s my most cinematic film with a classic story at its center involving emotion, betrayal, action — everything I grew up loving in Hindi films,” said the director.

Nishaanchi is all set for September 19th release in the theatres.