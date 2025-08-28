Nivetha Pethuraj makes it official; actress to marry Rajhith Ibran

South Indian cinema’s beautiful actress Nivetha Pethuraj has finally ended the rumors about her personal life. The actress officially announced her relationship, shared a picture with businessman Rajhith Ibran, and wrote the caption “To my now and forever ❤️”.

Rajhith also posted the same picture on Instagram, ending all speculations about their relationship. Fans immediately congratulated the couple. Someone wrote – ” Congratulations, both of you. “Well, someone said – “Ways be happy, Nivi.”

Nivetha has kept her personal life far away from the media until now, but after this announcement, fans are overjoyed. According to reports, both can tie the knot by the end of this year. The wedding will be very private, and only close relatives and friends will be involved.

Rajhit Ibran is a businessman based in Dubai who has also been involved in modeling. His Instagram bio reads in Tamil: “There are countless surprises hidden in every next moment in this world.” He also shared photos of his Insta story and wrote, “To my now and forever.”

Nivetha, who debuted with the film ‘Oru Naal Koothu’ 2016, quickly developed her identity in Tamil and Telugu cinema. Her characters in films like ‘Tik Tik Tik’ (with Jayam Ravi), ‘Thimirru Pudichavan’ (with Vijay Antony), and ‘Sangathamizhan’ (with Vijay Sethupathi) were highly appreciated. In Telugu cinema, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ (with Allu Arjun) gave her special recognition. Recently, she appeared in the horror-thriller ‘Boo’ directed by AL Vijay.

Nivetha’s new journey is no less than a gift for her fans. Now everyone’s eyes are fixed on her wedding date and beautiful wedding celebration.