Noah Centineo Joins Rambo Legacy, Will Star As Young John Rambo

Noah Centineo is ready to embrace a challenging new project, taking on the role of a young John Rambo in an upcoming prequel to the popular Rambo movie series. This new project, which is currently under development by Millennium Media, will focus on the boxed years of the legendary character played by Sylvester Stallone. The Rambo movie series has enjoyed success all over the world, and the original movie, First Blood, was a huge hit back in 1982, earning over 800 million dollars and cementing its impact in the action movie industry.

After Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before made him a household name, Centineo has been busy shedding the Peter Kavinsky label. The actor isn’t a one-hit-wonder as proven by his work in The Fosters; and unlike most other teen idols, he actually secured a role in a major blockbuster, Black Adam, as Atom Smasher. His latest role, in the A24 thriller Warfare, definitely earned him some more respect in the acting community, proving he’s capable of more than lighthearted rom-com roles.

Yet, it’s not just acting where Centineo’s talents shine. His production company, Arkhum Productions, has already made waves, debuting its first feature, Our Hero, Balthazar, at the Tribeca Film Festival. The dark comedy, which explores the toxic relationship between social media and gun violence, demonstrates Centineo’s ambition to take on weighty, socially relevant topics with a fresh perspective.

With John Rambo, Centineo persists to break away from the roles that first depicted him, striding into an action-packed future that vows to add another thrilling chapter to his rapidly evolving career.