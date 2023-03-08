Khushbu Sundar is one of the most respected and admired Indian politicians, actress, film producer and TV presenter. She’s acted in more than 100 Tamil films and was one of the leading contemporary actresses and superstars of Tamil cinema in the late 1980s and 90s.

Recently, the actress opened up about the alleged abuse that she faced from her father and the update well and truly shocked one and all for real. Well, the actress has opened up further on the matter and was quoted by ANI saying,

“I have not made a startling statement. I think that was an honesty that I have come out with. I am not ashamed of what I have said because this has happened to me and I think the perpetrator needs to be ashamed for what he has done.” She further added,

“I think I need to send the message across that you have to be strong and take control of yourself and not let anything bring you down or think that this is the end of the road. If I have taken so many years to speak about it, I think women need to speak about it and tell them this has happened to me and I will continue my journey, no matter what.”

