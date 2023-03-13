NTR Jr who performed the Oscar-winning Naatu naatu song in the film RRR is over the moon at the song’s victory.

Says NTR Jr, “ I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go.”

NTR rightly singles out the Naatu composer and lyricist. “ Congratulations to Keeravani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love.”

Graciously NTR acknowledges India’s other major triumph at the Oscars . “I would also like to congratulate the team of The Elephant Whisperers on their win today bringing another Oscar to India.”