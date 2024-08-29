Om Sahani Opens Up on His Commercial Film Choices Amidst Wife Mimi Dutta’s Parallel Cinema Success

In a recent heart-to-heart conversation with Anandabazar Online, Om Sahni, the versatile Tollywood actor, delved into his thoughts behind choosing consecutive commercial films. Presently, he is immersed in filming Subhadeep Jana’s highly anticipated project, ‘Aditwiya,’ marking his third commercial venture this year.

‘Aditwiya,’ currently underway at Bharat Lakshmi Studio, promises a captivating blend of drama, action, and music. Om Sahni expressed enthusiasm about working on this film, describing it as a “totally commercial film” reminiscent of Bengal’s cinematic heyday in the eighties and nineties.

The impressive cast adds depth to the narrative, including newcomer Mom patra in the lead, Laboni Sarkar, Rajatava Dutta, and Kharaj Mukherjee. Amal Chakraborty’s screenplay masterfully weaves the poignant tale of Ork, a slum boy grappling with a tumultuous past.

When questioned about his inclination towards commercial films, Om acknowledged parallel cinema’s allure but emphasized his passion for captivating mainstream audiences. The recent critical acclaim for his wife, Mimi Dutta, ‘s performance in Arna Mukherjee’s parallel film ‘Athai’ sparked curiosity about Om’s cinematic preferences.

Om attributed his focus on commercial films to reconnecting with Bengal’s iconic cinematic legacy. He aspires to enthrall audiences and revive the nostalgia of group movie outings, a sentiment echoed by director Subhadeep Jana, who is confident that ‘Aditwiya’ will draw viewers back to theaters.

As Om Sahni continues to captivate audiences with his commercial film ventures, fans eagerly await the release of ‘Aditwiya.’ Will this film live up to its promise and revive the magic of classic Bengali cinema? Only time will tell.