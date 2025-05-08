OMG! Udita Goswami in Hospital, Reason Unknown

Omg! Sad news for Udita Goswami’s fans. The actor was admitted to the hospital, but it is not clear what happened. Just one story, and the fans are worried, the actor has not given any information, and that is why the fans are even more worried.

Bollywood actor Udita Goswami has shared an Instagram story in which she’s in hospital.

Something seems off because in this photo, there is saline on Udita’s hand, and along with that, she did not write anything, nor did she give any information; she only said, ‘that hurt’.

Udita’s last post is about a concert on 21 April.

For your information, Udita is not only an actor but also a DJ, music producer and neurodiversity advocate.

Udita is not in much limelight at the moment, nor is she very active on social media.

Our team tried to get more information from

Udita and her manager but at the moment they are not available.

If we talk about Udita Goswami’s career, before coming into films, she was known for her beautiful acting and mysterious look. She worked in films like Paap (2003), Zeher (2005) and Aksar (2006). During that period, she was one of those actresses whose face reflected a different peace and depth.

But behind this calm and serious style of films, there was a music lover hidden. In an interview, Udita herself had said that her real love was always for music.

Udita started DJing after her marriage in 2013. She is married to film director Mohit Suri. Initially, she became a DJ as a hobby, but later she also took professional training in music production. Raising two children, and the difficult time of Covid in between – despite all this, she also completed a three-month intensive DJ course.

Udita last worked in two films in 2012 – one was Diary of a Butterfly, in which she played the lead role.

The second film was Hello India, which was directed by Shabnam Kapoor and Amit Kapoor. This film had big stars like Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta.

For more updates, stay tuned to IWMBUZZ