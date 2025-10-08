One Battle After Another Box Office Collection Day 11: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Film Surpasses $100 Million Globally

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another has garnered significant attention for its compelling narrative and stellar performances. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio del Toro, the film delves into themes of revolution and redemption. Released on September 26, 2025, the film has steadily climbed the box office charts, reflecting its growing popularity among audiences.

Domestic Box Office Performance

In its second weekend, One Battle After Another earned $11.1 million, bringing its domestic total to $42.8 million. The film’s consistent performance indicates strong word-of-mouth and sustained interest from viewers. Despite competition from other releases, it has maintained a solid presence in theaters, showcasing its broad appeal.

International Success

Internationally, the film has performed exceptionally well, grossing $62.1 million to date. This global total contributes to a worldwide box office gross of $105.8 million. The film’s success in various markets underscores its universal themes and the international draw of its lead actors.

Critical Acclaim

Critics have lauded One Battle After Another for its intricate storytelling and powerful performances. The film’s direction and cinematography have also received positive reviews, contributing to its box office success. The strong critical reception has likely contributed to attracting audiences to theaters.

One Battle After Another has proven to be a commercial and critical success. As it approaches its third weekend in theaters, the film is expected to maintain its strong box office performance, further solidifying its status as one of the year’s standout releases.