One Battle After Another Box Office Collection Day 12: DiCaprio-Starrer Marginally Adds to Its $100M Global Figure

On Day 12, the film is estimated to have added approximately $1.79 million domestically, nudging its domestic total close to $45.55 million. Globally, it remains just over the $100 million threshold, demonstrating modest momentum amid a crowded release window.

A Film That’s Slowly Building but Facing Headwinds

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another delves into themes of rebellion, redemption, and the personal cost of political struggle. Released on 26 September 2025, the film has drawn praise for its performances, cinematography, and ambitious scope. Its box office run, however, reflects the challenges for prestige cinema in sustaining strong momentum in wide release.

By the end of Day 11, the film had surpassed the $100 million global mark, with a domestic haul of approximately $43 million and international earnings of around $62 million. Trade reports indicate a second weekend domestic gross of $11.1 million, bringing the domestic cumulative to ~$42.8 million by that point.

Day 12 Collection: Estimated Figures & Implications

Based on The Numbers’ daily tracking, Day 12’s domestic take is estimated at $1,788,795 (approximately $1.79 million).

That brings the cumulative domestic total to roughly $45,554,458 by Day 12.

Internationally, the film continues to chip away at its overseas gross, though daily international splits are less publicly reported.

The worldwide gross by this stage stands at approximately $105 million+, combining domestic and international markets.

The Day 12 result represents a moderate drop from the previous days, consistent with standard second-week declines—especially for dramatic films without blockbuster pacing.

Daily & Cumulative Trends: Snapshot Through Day 12

MetricValue (Estimated)

Day 12 Domestic Collection ~$1,788,795 (≈ $1.79 million)

Domestic Cumulative (Day 12) ~$45,554,458

International Gross ~$59–60 million+ (ongoing)

Worldwide Total ~$105+ million

These figures reflect that One Battle After Another continues to hold ground, though with diminishing daily returns. Its legs (i.e., sustained run day-to-day) are moderate, not extraordinary.

Analysis & Outlook

Momentum is Slowing: The drop into the second week, particularly by Day 12, is a natural occurrence. The $1.79M estimate suggests that while the film is still drawing, foot traffic is easing.

Prestige Over Mass Appeal: Its box office trajectory suggests that its strength lies more in critical buzz and long-tail viewership rather than explosive commercial returns.

Crossing Break-Even Remains Challenging: Given production and marketing costs (reports suggest a high budget in the $140–$175 million range), the film will rely heavily on international markets, awards buzz, and ancillary revenue to recoup its investments.

Staying Relevant Matters: Even in decline, collecting ~ $1.7–1.9 million on Day 12 is respectable for a drama of this scale. It suggests continued interest and may help in balancing overall profitability.