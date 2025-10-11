One Battle After Another Box Office Collection Day 14: DiCaprio-Starrer Nears ₹390 Crore Domestically

The film’s total domestic collection now hovers around ₹390 crore, while its worldwide gross approaches ₹885 crore, reflecting consistent audience interest despite a crowded release schedule.

A Prestige Drama Holding Its Ground

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film delves into rebellion, redemption, and political struggle, with DiCaprio leading a powerhouse cast that includes Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro. Since its September 26, 2025, release, it has earned critical acclaim for its performances, direction, and cinematography. While it may not dominate the mainstream box office, the film’s steady collections underscore the appetite for content-driven, serious cinema.

Box Office Snapshot Through Day 14

By the end of Day 12, the film had crossed ₹378 crore domestically and ₹870 crore worldwide. On Day 13, it reportedly earned around ₹12–13 crore domestically, bringing the total to ₹390 crore. Overseas markets continue to contribute steadily, with the global tally now nearing ₹885 crore.

Trends and Outlook

The second week sees a natural decline in collections, typical for prestige dramas. Despite this, daily earnings of around ₹12–13 crore highlight resilient audience engagement. With production and marketing costs estimated between ₹1,150–1,450 crore, the film’s profitability depends on overseas markets, award recognition, and streaming/ancillary revenues.

Steady Success Amidst Challenges

While not a blockbuster, One Battle After Another proves nuanced storytelling can sustain box-office interest. Its ability to maintain a solid run into the second week showcases the continuing appeal of serious cinema in an era dominated by high-octane blockbusters.