Oscar-Winning ‘Parasite’ Actor Lee Sun Kyun Found Dead At 48

This morning began with the shocking news of Oscar-winning Parasite film actor Lee Sun-Kyun’s death. The South Korean actor was found dead on Wednesday, 27 December in Seoul. As per the reports from Reuters, the actor was found unconscious inside a car in a park.

However, the Parasite actor was in the headlines lately after he appeared for the investigation over illegal drug use allegations. Lee Sun Kyun revealed that he had mistakenly consumed drugs at a nightclub. However, he was found dead in a car on 27 December, as per the reports.

In contrast, according to the Yonhap news agency, Lee Sun Kyun’s wife found a suicide note at home after the actor left the home.

About Lee Sun-Kyun

The South Korean actor was best known for his acting prowess in the thriller Helpless, the rom-com All About My Wife, the crime and black comedy A Hard Day, and others; apart from that, he is also known for his black comedy film Parasite. He was also part of Apple TV+’s first Korean original series, ‘Dr Brain’.

