Hollywood’s biggest award night is here. The Oscars 2023 happened in grand style in Los Angeles and as expected, celebrities from all over the globe gathered in large numbers at the famous Dolby Theatre. It is considered by many as the biggest validation ever for an artiste and well, henceforth, it’s important to appreciate all the winners who made it big in the special night. So, here’s taking a look at the complete list of winners at Oscars 2023:

Best Animated Feature Film: Guillermo del Tomo’s ‘Pinocchio’

Best actress in a supporting role:

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best actor in a supporting role:

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Documentary Feature Film:

Navalny

Best live action short film:

An Irish Goodbye by Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Best Cinematography:

All Quiet On The Western Front by James Friend

Best makeup and styling:

Adrien Morot, Just Chin and Annemarie Bradley for ‘The Whale’

Best costume design:

Ruth Carter for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best animated short film:

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Best International feature film:

All Quiet On The Western Front

Best Documentary short film:

The Elephant Whisperers

Best production design:

All Quiet On The Western Front

Best music (original score)

Volker Bettelmann for All Quiet on the Western Front

Best visual effects:

Avatar: The Way Of Water

Best writing (original screenplay)

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best writing (adapted screenplay):

Women Talking

Best music: (Original song)

Naatu Naatu from RRR

Best Sound:

Top Gun: Maverick

Best film editing:.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best directing:

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheibert for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor in a leading role:

Brendan Fraser in ‘The Whale’

Best actress in a leading role:

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Picture:

Everything Everywhere All at Once