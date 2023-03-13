Today marks a really special day for Indian entertainment industry on a whole. The Oscar 2023 was attended by the who’s who of the global entertainment industry in Dolby Theatre at Los Angeles. It was a special day for team RRR as they managed to beat some of the best in competition to grab the prestigious Academy award for ‘Best Original Song’. A lot of nice things have so far been said and written about the entire team of RRR and why not? They have made the country proud at a global level and we truly love every bit of it. For actors like Ram Charan who are extremely special for the South Indian entertainment industry, it is a big day indeed and well, we truly love it.

Ever since the news of them winning the Oscars came out in limelight, fans have been eagerly waiting for their special reaction. Well, right now, it’s for all to see and no wonder, we truly and genuinely can’t keep calm.

Both Ram Charan and Jr. NTR took to social media to express their happiness after winning and we are loving it. See what they wrote below folks –

