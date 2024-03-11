Oscars 2024: Full winner list of the 96th Academy Awards

The 96th Academy Awards (Oscars) unfolded on Sunday, March 10, at the illustrious Dolby® Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, with a glitzy celebration of cinematic excellence. Hosted by the charismatic Jimmy Kimmel, the ceremony showcased the pinnacle of achievement in the film industry, honoring the outstanding contributions of filmmakers, actors, and artists.
The evening witnessed a remarkable array of accolades bestowed upon the finest works of cinema across various categories. Notably, Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic Oppenheimer emerged as a frontrunner, clinching the prestigious title of Best Picture.
Check out full winner list of 96th Oscars:
Best Picture:
Oppenheimer – Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, and Christopher Nolan, Producers
Best Actor in a Leading Role:
Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
Best Actress in a Leading Role:
Emma Stone in Poor Things
Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer
Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
Da’Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers
Best Animated Feature Film:
The Boy and the Heron – Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
Best Cinematography:
Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema
Best Costume Design:
Poor Things – Holly Waddington
Best Directing:
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
Best Documentary Feature Film:
20 Days in Mariupol – Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, and Raney Aronson-Rath
Best Documentary Short Film:
The Last Repair Shop – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
Best Film Editing:
Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame
Best International Feature Film:
The Zone of Interest – United Kingdom
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Poor Things – Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, and Josh Weston
Best Music (Original Score):
Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson
Best Music (Original Song):
What Was I Made For? from Barbie – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Best Production Design:
Poor Things – James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek
Best Animated Short Film:
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
Best Live Action Short Film:
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
Best Sound:
The Zone of Interest – Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn
Best Visual Effects:
Godzilla Minus One – Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay):
American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
Best Writing (Original Screenplay):
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari