Oscars 2024: Full winner list of the 96th Academy Awards

The 96th Academy Awards (Oscars) unfolded on Sunday, March 10, at the illustrious Dolby® Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, with a glitzy celebration of cinematic excellence. Hosted by the charismatic Jimmy Kimmel, the ceremony showcased the pinnacle of achievement in the film industry, honoring the outstanding contributions of filmmakers, actors, and artists.

The evening witnessed a remarkable array of accolades bestowed upon the finest works of cinema across various categories. Notably, Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic Oppenheimer emerged as a frontrunner, clinching the prestigious title of Best Picture.

Check out full winner list of 96th Oscars:

Best Picture:

Oppenheimer – Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, and Christopher Nolan, Producers

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Emma Stone in Poor Things

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Da’Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers

Best Animated Feature Film:

The Boy and the Heron – Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

Best Cinematography:

Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema

Best Costume Design:

Poor Things – Holly Waddington

Best Directing:

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Best Documentary Feature Film:

20 Days in Mariupol – Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, and Raney Aronson-Rath

Best Documentary Short Film:

The Last Repair Shop – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Best Film Editing:

Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame

Best International Feature Film:

The Zone of Interest – United Kingdom

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Poor Things – Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, and Josh Weston

Best Music (Original Score):

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson

Best Music (Original Song):

What Was I Made For? from Barbie – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Best Production Design:

Poor Things – James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Best Animated Short Film:

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Best Live Action Short Film:

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Best Sound:

The Zone of Interest – Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Best Visual Effects:

Godzilla Minus One – Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay):

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson

Best Writing (Original Screenplay):

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari