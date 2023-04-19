Amazon Original’s true crime docu-series Dancing On The Grave investigates the sudden disappearance and mysterious murder of Shakereh Khaleeli, who belonged to an illustrious family in Bangalore.

Produced by India Today Originals Production, written and directed by Patrick Graham and co-written by Kanishka Singh Deo, Dancing On The Grave will exclusively premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on April 21.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the life and the gruesome death of Shakereh Khaleeli (maiden name Namazie). Belonging to a respected family, a beautiful heiress, she seemed to have it all – a distinguished and highly placed husband, four lovely daughters, a busy social life. Yet, she left everything behind to marry another man. The docu-series takes a look at what prompted Shakereh to act out the way she did. What drove her to leave her family and friends? What were the events that led to the day she disappeared without a trace?

Says writer-director, Patrick Graham, said, “With Dancing On The Grave there was a joint vision that the team shared : a gruesome crime had taken place and yet the whys and the hows of the case remained a mystery. It was our goal to shine a light on this macabre and tragic story.” Graham says years of in-depth research have gone into the docu-series. “We are bringing out as many facts and details as possible and, though the case has been revisited by people on and off, I believe our docu-series will present viewers with inside information and an insight into the victim herself.We also hope the telling of our story can serve as a tribute to the innocents whose lives were ended or profoundly affected by these devastating events.”