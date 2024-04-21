Pankaj Tripathi’s Brother-in-law Dies In Road Accident, Sister Sustains Injuries

Popular Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s brother-in-law Rakesh Tiwari passed away, and his sister Sabita Tiwari sustained serious injuries in a road accident near GT road last night on 21st April.

As per PTI news agency, the incident occurred around 4:30 pm at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2 when the car in which the couple was traveling hit a road divider, as quoted by police.

As per the reports, Sabita is undergoing treatment at the Dhanbad Medical College Hospital after sustaining serious injuries. The couple were on the way from Bihar to Chittaranjan in West Bengal.

In addition, CCTV footage of the road accident is circulating on social media. The footage shows how the car bumped into the divider. The car’s dangerous damage hints at the intensity of the accident.

The local police, with the help of locals, removed Rakesh and Sabita and rushed them to Dhanbad Medical Hospital, where Rakesh was announced dead by medical personnel. On the other hand, Sabita is still undergoing treatment.

In 2023, Pankaj Tripathi lost his father at the age of 99, who issued a statement on social media. “It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj.”