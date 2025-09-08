Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 10: Romance and comedy earned 46 crores net

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 10: Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s starrer Param Sundari is performing steadily in theatres. In its 10-day journey, the film has collected 46 crores net in India. At the same time, the worldwide gross collection has reached 68.25 crores. This includes India’s gross 52.25 crores and overseas 16 crores.

The day-wise collection of the film was as follows:

* Day 1 (Friday): 7.25 Cr

* Day 2 (Saturday): 9.25 Cr

* Day 3 (Sunday): 10.25 Cr

* Day 4 (Monday): 3.25 Cr

* Day 5 (Tuesday): 4.25 Cr

* Day 6 (Wednesday): 2.85 Cr

* Day 7 (Thursday): 2.65 Cr

* Day 8 (2nd Friday): 1.75 Cr

* Day 9 (2nd Saturday): 2 Cr

* Day 10 (2nd Sunday): 2.5 Cr* (early estimates)

Overall, the film has collected 46 crores at the Hindi net box office in 10 days.

The film’s story is based on an interesting cultural clash and romance. Delhi’s rich boy Param Sachdev (Sidharth Malhotra) sets out to find a perfect match for himself through an app called Soulmates. There, he meets Sundari (Jahnavi Kapoor), who runs her own homestay in Kerala. With their meeting, two different worlds collide, and from here, the sequence of comedy and romance begins.

This film is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. Arsh Vora and Gaurav Mishra wrote the screenplay and story. Music director duo Sachin-Jigar has given the songs a light romantic touch, which the youth have liked a lot.

In addition to Siddharth and Jahnavi, Sanjay Kapoor, Manjeet Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Inayat Verma play important roles in the film.

It remains to be seen whether the film can maintain its hold in the second week, but the performance so far makes it a steady romantic-comedy hit.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more box office updates!