Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 12: Romantic Comedy slows down after decent start; earns 47.65 Cr

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 12: Tushar Jalota’s romantic comedy Param Sundari has completed its 12-day journey at the box office. The Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer earned around 0.9 crore on the 12th day. With this, the total India net collection of the film has become 47.65 crore, India gross 56 crore, and worldwide 77.25 crore. At the same time, the film has collected around 21.25 crore from the overseas market.

The film had a decent start in the opening weekend, but the effect of the mixed response of critics and audiences is now clearly visible in its collections. Since its release, the film has received criticism for its story and screenplay and praise for its music and cinematography.

Talking about the story, the film shows the unique love story of Param (Sidharth Malhotra) and Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor). On one side, a rich boy from Delhi and a traditional girl from Kerala meet through an AI app, and from there, their worlds start changing.

“Param Sundari” is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films. In addition to Siddharth and Janhvi, actors Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, and Abhishek Banerjee play important roles in the film.

Now, it remains to be seen whether the film can handle its collection during the working days or whether the decline increases by the weekend.

