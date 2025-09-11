Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 13: Romantic Comedy Crosses 48.2 Crore Mark

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 13: Romantic comedy film Param Sundari is holding its ground at the box office despite a slow pace in its second week. On Wednesday, the 13th day, the film collected 0.6 crore, taking its total India net collection to 48.2 crore.

The film had a great start in the first week and earned a total of 39.75 crore. The first three days were strong – 7.25 crore on Friday, 9.25 crore on Saturday, and 10.25 crore on Sunday. However, there was a decline from Monday, and the week ended at 39.75 crore.

The second week started weakly. On the 8th day, the film earned only 1.75 crores, but there was a slight increase on Saturday and Sunday, and the collection reached two crores and 2.5 crores, respectively. After this, a decline was again seen, and on the 13th day, Wednesday, the film was limited to only 0.6 crores.

The total Hindi occupancy of the film on Wednesday was 14.49%.

Regarding the story, Param Sundari is about Param (Sidharth Malhotra), a North Indian boy from Delhi, who takes the help of an AI app to find his soulmate. He meets Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), a South Indian girl, and after this, he begins a fun journey full of love and cultural clashes.

The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. Sachin-Jigar composed the music.

Overall, Param Sundari has entertained the audience and has crossed the 48.2 crore mark. All eyes will be on its collection this weekend.

