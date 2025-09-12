Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 14: Earns 79.75 Cr Worldwide

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 14: Param Sundari has continued to earn steadily in its second week, albeit slowly. The film collected around 0.55 crore on the 14th day. Thus, India’s net collection was 48.75 crore, India’s gross was 58.4 crore, and it had 21.35 crore from overseas. The total worldwide collection has now reached 79.75 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the film had a strong opening week, but a decline was recorded in the second week. Still, the film is maintaining its hold among family audiences and youngsters.

The film’s story revolves around Param, a boy from a rich family, and a traditional beauty from Kerala. They met through the app Soulmates, which promises to find a life partner. Their relationship is a blend of culture, emotions, and love.

The film, directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films, stars Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Manjhot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and others.

Now, all eyes are on whether the film will be able to reach the 100 crore worldwide club on its third weekend.

