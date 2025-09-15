Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 17: Continuous decline, total earnings 81.5 crores

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 17: The film earned just 0.65 crores on its 17th day. This brings India’s net collection to 50.25 crores. At the same time, India’s gross collection is 60 crores, and 21.5 crores have come from the overseas market. Thus, the film’s worldwide collection has become 81.5 crores.

The film started well, and the story attracted the family audience as well as the youngsters. Param Sundari held well in the first weekend, but after that, the decline was clearly visible on weekdays. The second and third weeks saw a steady decline in collections, with the film’s business reaching a standstill.

The story of Param Sundari revolves around Param (Sidharth Malhotra), a boy from a rich family who likes to invest his father’s money in startups. One day, he comes across an app called “Soulmates” that claims to help him find the perfect partner with the help of technology. The app matches him with Thekkepattu Sundari Damodaran Pillai (Janhvi Kapoor), who lives in her family homestay in Kerala, and her uncle Bhargavan Nair (Renji Panicker), a Kalaripayattu master. Param and Sundari’s meetings give an interesting twist to their relationship, where there is a clash of cultures and a new beginning of love.

Along with Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, Manjhot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, and Inayat Verma have also appeared in important roles in the film. It is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films.

Although the film has earned 81.5 crores worldwide, the pace of collection has slowed considerably. Due to new releases and limited occupancy, the film’s graph may go down further. If the decline continues in the fourth week, then Param Sundari’s lifetime collection may be limited to 90 crores.

