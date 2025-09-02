Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4: 30 Cr India Net in 4 Days

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4: The romantic comedy Param Sundari has grossed 30 crore at the box office in its first four days. The film, released on Friday, collected 7.25 crore on the first day, 9.25 crore on the second day, 10.25 crore on the third day, and 3.25 crore on the fourth. The collections dropped by 68% on the fourth day, leading to a total Hindi occupancy of 10.67% on Monday. The data is taken from Sacnilk.com.

The film’s story revolves around Param Sachdev (Sidharth Malhotra), a rich young man from Delhi interested in investing his father’s money. While looking for a new investment opportunity, he comes across an app called Soulmates, which uses high technology to find one’s perfect match. To prove this to his father, Param uses the app and finds a match with Thakkaipattu Sundari Damodharan Pillai (Janhvi Kapoor), a homestay owner from Kerala.

Sundari manages her family’s tharavad (family home) with her uncle Bhargavan Nair (Renji Panicker), a practitioner of Kalaripayattu. When Param and Sundari meet for the first time, their different cultural worlds collide, and slowly, their lives start getting intertwined. The story is beautifully presented with romance, comic situations, and cultural clashes.

Tushar Jalota directs the film, while Aarsh Vora and Gaurav Mishra contribute the screenplay and story. Santana Krishnan Ravichandran handles cinematography, and Manish Pradhan edits. The music is by Sachin-Jigar, which enhances the romantic and light-hearted mood of the story.

Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Siddharth Shankar, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, and Tanvi Ram in important roles. Their characters strengthen the story and make the audience laugh and cry.

The story, comic touch, and creative performances of the film have caught the attention of both the youth and family audiences. After a good collection in the first three days, there was a decline on the fourth day, which is the usual weekday trend. The audience has praised the light-hearted romantic story and the beautiful locations of the film.

Param Sundari is an entertaining romantic comedy that presents a love story on the big screen with light spices and cultural clashes. The film’s performance and the audience’s interest can give it a good weekend collection.

