Parenthood Beckons: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal call it their ‘best chapter’

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, are all set to welcome a new addition to their family. The duo took to social media on Tuesday, September 23, to drop the grand news that they are expecting their first child together.

In a warm and heartfelt note, the couple wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” Their announcement was simple yet full of emotion, touching the hearts of their fans and friends alike. Within minutes, the post was flooded with love, blessings, and congratulations from all corners — including fellow celebrities and industry well-wishers.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 in a private but dreamy ceremony held in Rajasthan. Since then, they have remained one of Bollywood’s most admired pairs. Their gorgeous glimpses on social media, red carpet appearances, and resilient support for one another have made them a favorite among fans.

As they now step into the journey of parenthood, the news has brought even more warmth to their already inspiring love story. With their baby on the way, this new chapter promises even more happiness and memories for the couple and their followers.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing Katrina and Vicky embrace this beautiful phase of life, as the golden couple of Bollywood begins their journey into parenthood with love and gratitude.