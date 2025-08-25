Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share Pregnancy News, Priyanka Chopra Is All Hearts

Popular actress-politician couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set for a new journey as the duo announced their pregnancy news on social media. The couple has shared the happiest news of their lives, and they shared the good news in a most unique way, winning everyone’s heart. Amidst all the excitement and love pouring in, Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra’s reaction has caught everyone’s attention.

On their social media, Parineeti and Raghav shared the good news that they are expecting in a joint post. The photo shows a vanilla cake with ‘1+1=3’ written on it in gold, hinting that the couple will soon become a family of 3, with the impressions of a baby’s foot. The next slide offers a glimpse of Parineeti and Raghav walking on a breezy path surrounded by nature, capturing their undeniable chemistry.

And with a sweet caption, Parineeti and Raghav expressed their excitement as they are all set to become a mother and. father: “Our little universe … on its way 🧿🐣💕

Blessed beyond measure 🥹🙏.”

As soon as Parineeti’s sister, Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra, found the good news, she penned congratulations for the couple with a red heart in the comments section. And the actress also shared Parineeti and Raghav’s post with congratulations, tagging her family members.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on September 24, 2023. Almost two years later, the couple is set to become parents.