Police Action Against Leaked Still Of Prabhas’s Film

Telugu cinema is blooming even as it is plagued by techno-challenges such as piracy and illegal streaming. The Telugu industry has decided to take stern action these crime perpetrators.

Author: Subhash K Jha
17 Sep,2023 11:12:19
We recently had the producers of Ram Charan starrer Game Changer taking stern legal action against unknown criminals for leaking out a rough cut of a 30-second song-and-dance sequence.

Now in a radical move, the makers of the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD have registered a case for a leaked photograph of Prabhas from the set.

While the producers choose to keep mum over the issue,a source proximate to the project says, “It is true, legal action has been taken against those responsible for the leaked photograph in Kalki 2898 AD. Prabhas’s look in the film is a especially guarded secret. Such an irresponsible act of vandalism is extremely damaging to the project.It is someone from within the Kalki team who has done this. That person will soon be arrested.”

Leaked visuals from closed-door shootings is a common practice in Indian cinema. When one of Vijay Devarakonda’ s Telugu releases Taxiwala was leaked online, he had told this writer, “Piracy is the biggest curse of our film industry. We have to take stern measures to tackle this menace or all will be lost.”

Looks like the time for action against streaming illicit footage is now.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

