Popcorn Movie: Avika Gor And Sai Ronak In Thrilling Fun-Filled Entertaining Roles, Read!

Sai Ronak and Avika Gor will play intriguing characters in the upcoming film ‘Popcorn,’ directed by Murali Naga Srinivas Gandham. Madhupalli Bhogendra Gupta, the highly renowned producer of ‘Napolean’ and ‘Maa Oori Polimera,’ has funded the project.

King Akkineni Nagarjuna launched the trailer for the film. ‘Popcorn,’ as promised, features a unique tale and screenplay. Pawan, played by Sai Ronak, is a youth who meets Sameerana, played by Avika Gor, at a Hyderabad mall. They become trapped inside an elevator, leaving the girl unable to flee the predicament, which worsens over the day. However, the unavoidable circumstance is a blessing in disguise, as the trio survives a severe bomb blast that hits the mall unscathed.

Take a look at the Trailer –

About Popcorn Movie –

Pawan and Sameerana, who begin as strangers turned foes, discover that they were created for one another. The film’s many aspects will include salty, tangy, cheezy, caramelly, and more, similar to the popcorn we enjoy. The primary characters in the film are shown as distinct and slightly eccentric. Avika Gor’s character feels that even the most attractive man will fail to please her. Sai Ronak’s character, on the other hand, delivers a hard smack that stuns her! The film will be released on February 10, 2023.

Are you excited to watch the Popcorn movie? Let us know your views in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.