Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Trailer Review: A Middling Mix That Falls Short Of His Stardom

Prabhas is one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, commanding massive anticipation with every project. But the trailer for The Raja Saab, his upcoming horror-comedy, doesn’t quite match the magnitude of his stardom. Despite flashes of promise, it leaves you wondering: is this really the best vehicle for a pan-India superstar?

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab tries to blend horror, comedy, romance, and drama — a risky cocktail that requires sharp execution. Unfortunately, the trailer leans into chaos more than clarity. At over three minutes, it feels overstuffed, struggling to balance tone and plot. The narrative jumps from eerie supernatural setups to slapstick comedy, and then to romance — all without any real emotional thread.

Prabhas appears in dual roles, and while his screen presence is undeniable, the character arcs feel underwhelming, at least in this cut. His moments of charm and rugged intensity are diluted by uneven writing and generic visuals. The inclusion of a lungi-clad Prabhas seems designed for quick social media virality rather than meaningful storytelling.

Sanjay Dutt, seen as a royal patriarch, adds power, but the supporting cast — including Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar — barely register. The romantic angles appear surface-level, more ornamental than integral. The visual effects are serviceable but far from groundbreaking, and the horror elements lack the polish or bite to leave a mark.

Thaman’s background score adds energy, and there’s some flair in the cinematography, thanks to Karthik Palani. But flair alone can’t save a film that seems confused about what it wants to be.

To be fair, trailers don’t always reflect the final product. But if The Raja Saab is aiming to showcase Prabhas in a new avatar, it needs more than just scattered laughs and spooky tropes. It needs purpose.

As it stands, this trailer doesn’t rise to the expectations that come with Prabhas’ name. For now, The Raja Saab looks more like a star vehicle on autopilot than a bold new chapter.