Prabhas To Take Time Off For Knee Surgery

Prabhas was supposed to get the knee attended to right after the release of Adipurush. But according to the friend, Prabhas was unable to for various reasons including a family function in the US.

Author: Subhash K Jha
06 Sep,2023 11:00:44
After Adipurush and its fearful aftermath , Prabhas has completed Prashanth Neel’s Salaar.

He is now looking at a long layoff from shooting to attend to his chronic knee injury.

An actor , a close friend of Prabhas, informs me from Hyderabad, “Prabhas has been ignoring the knee trouble for as long as possible. He got injured doing a stunt for Baahubali and ever since then he has been suffering a lot of discomfort. There were intricate stunts in Salaar which have made his knee worse. He cannot avoid the urgently-needed medical attention any longer.”

“Now that Salaar is complete, Prabhas will undergo knee surgery, as recommended by his medical team,” the friends informs.

It may happen in Hyderabad instead of the US as planned earlier.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

