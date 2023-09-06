Prabhas To Take Time Off For Knee Surgery

After Adipurush and its fearful aftermath , Prabhas has completed Prashanth Neel’s Salaar.

He is now looking at a long layoff from shooting to attend to his chronic knee injury.

An actor , a close friend of Prabhas, informs me from Hyderabad, “Prabhas has been ignoring the knee trouble for as long as possible. He got injured doing a stunt for Baahubali and ever since then he has been suffering a lot of discomfort. There were intricate stunts in Salaar which have made his knee worse. He cannot avoid the urgently-needed medical attention any longer.”

Prabhas was supposed to get the knee attended to right after the release of Adipurush. But according to the friend, Prabhas was unable to for various reasons including a family function in the US.

“Now that Salaar is complete, Prabhas will undergo knee surgery, as recommended by his medical team,” the friends informs.

It may happen in Hyderabad instead of the US as planned earlier.