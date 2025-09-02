Prem Sagar Death: Ramanand Sagar’s Son Passes Away at 84, Carried Forward Father’s Legacy in Indian Television

Legendary director Ramanand Sagar’s son and senior producer, Prem Sagar, passed away at 84 due to illness. His death has caused deep mourning in the entertainment world. Prem Sagar not only carried forward his father’s legacy in Indian cinema and television but also made many important contributions under the Sagar family’s production house, Sagar Arts.

After his early education, Prem Sagar trained in photography and cinematography at the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). After this, he worked at the technical and production level in films and serials. In the 1968 film Aankhen, he was associated with the electrical department, while in the 1976 film Charas, he worked as a cinematographer.

However, he received the most recognition from his father’s popular show Ramayan. He played an important role in the nuances of the scenes of this show and presented them to the audience in a grand manner. Apart from this, he was also actively involved in serials like Jai Ganga Maiya, Alif Laila, Vishnu Puran, Hanuman, and Jai Mahalakshmi.

Arun Govil, who played the role of Shri Ram in Ramayana, expressed deep grief over the demise of Prem Sagar and wrote that the death of Prem Sagar ji, son of Ramanand Sagar ji, who brought the dignity and ideals of Lord Shri Ram to the people through the electronic medium, is very sad. At the same time, Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Laxman, also paid tribute on Instagram and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

Prem Sagar strengthened the tradition of cultural and religious serials started by Ramanand Sagar. With his demise, the Indian television industry has lost an important personality.

We at IWMBuzz.com pray that Prem Sagar’s soul rest in peace.