Prithviraj & Dulquer’s Homes Raided In ‘Bhutan Army Vehicle Smuggling’ Case | Operation Numkhor

Big news from Kochi has shaken the Malayalam film industry. The customs department has raided the homes of superstars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salman. The raid is part of an operation called “Operation Numkhor.” This name is derived from the word ‘Numkhor’ in the Bhutanese language, which means vehicle.

According to sources, the whole matter is related to the Decumshand vehicles of the Bhutan Army. In Bhutan, old army vehicles are auctioned at very low prices. These vehicles were smuggled into India and registered without paying customs duty. Then they were registered at temporary addresses in states like Himachal Pradesh and sold at high prices.

Not only this, but the list of buyers of these vehicles includes big businesspeople, high-profile people, and film stars. For this reason, the Customs Department has conducted raids on the houses of two big stars of South, Pritviraj and Dulkar.

Where and where were the raids conducted?

—Prithviraj’s Kochi (Thewara) and Thiruvananthapuram house

—Dulkar Salman’s house in Pancampili city house

In addition, raids are taking place at about 30 places in Kochi, Kozhikode, and Mallapuram. About 11 vehicles have been seized so far.

Customs officials say that a large network deals with these vehicles. These people bring and sell vehicles to India by taking advantage of the legal flaws of the Indo-Bhutan trade agreement. In such a situation, some vehicles are suspected of reaching the film stars directly.

Officials have made it clear that this is the initial raid. Until the entire investigation is completed, no one can be directly accused. But it is certain that in the coming days, even more big names can be revealed in this case.

