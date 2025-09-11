Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas Own the Spotlight at Ralph Lauren’s NYFW Show

New York Fashion Week has always been considered a big platform for glamour and style. This time, the one who caught everyone’s attention in the crowd of stars was global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas. Their entry at Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2026 runway show made the atmosphere even more spectacular.

Priyanka wore Ralph Lauren’s exclusive Lilianna paisley velvet devoré jacket and Carlita paisley velvet devoré maxi skirt. This jewel-tone outfit with a paisley motif gave her a vintage yet royal touch. Her bronze makeup and soft curl hairstyle complemented the entire look. At the same time, golden hoop earrings created a perfect balance of simplicity and elegance.

Nick Jonas was no less than Priyanka. He wore a sharp brown tailored suit styled with a silk brocade tie and brown shades. His look looked classy and powerful, and the coordination gave a couple of goals vibe without being matchy-matchy.

Apart from Priyanka-Nick, Hollywood stars like Laura Dern, Naomi Watts, Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Jessica Chastain, Usher, and Ariana DeBose were at the Ralph Lauren show.

Apart from this, Priyanka also attended a Dior event, where she wore grey pants, a blue checkered sweater, and a blue bow. The small black handbag completed her look and gave it a fresh, elegant touch.

Priyanka and Nick once again proved that the secret of ‘couple style’ in fashion is not matching clothes but complementing each other. Be it the red carpet, concerts, or fashion week, this power couple makes their presence felt everywhere.

