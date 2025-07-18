Priyanka Chopra Kisses Nick, Cuddles Malti During Birthday Getaway: “I Go Into 43, Baby”

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has traveled from Bollywood to Hollywood, turned 43 today. She celebrated this special occasion beautifully and peacefully with her dearest people, husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie.

On the morning of July 18, Priyanka shared a beautiful video montage on her Instagram, showing glimpses of her birthday beach vacation. In the video, Priyanka has fun on the beach in a yellow bikini, taking selfies with Nick Jonas, hugging him lovingly, and laughing while playing in the waves with daughter Malti.

Along with the video, she wrote, “As I prepare to go into another year around the sun, on my birthday eve, all I can be is grateful. I feel so protected by the universe and so grateful for all the gifts that have been provided to me. My family is my greatest gift, and all of my incredible well-wishers around the world. Thank you. So with immense gratitude, I go into 43, baby!”

Watch video

In the video, Priyanka runs to Nick on the beach and hugs him, kisses him, and is seen pampering Malti with love. Moments like beachside sunsets, book readings, leisure cuddles, and jet-ski rides make this vacation dreamy.

Celebrities and fans showered Priyanka’s post with love. Preity Zinta commented, “Happy Birthday, my darling PC… Loads of love and happiness to you guys always.” Fans wrote, “Happy birthday, Queen Priyanka. There is no one like you.”

On the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s film Heads of State, in which she shared the screen with Idris Elba and John Cena. In this, she played MI6 agent Noel Bisset, who was responsible for saving the world from a global threat.

Next, Priyanka will be seen opposite Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s next film. She will also play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff, and the second season of Citadel is also in the pipeline.

On this birthday, Priyanka not only showed the world her personal, happy face but also expressed that real happiness is hidden in small moments with loved ones.

We wish you a very happy birthday, Desi Girl.

