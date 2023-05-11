Priyanka Chopra’s New Rom-com Is A Disaster

Priyanka Chopra is one of the finest and most respected actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years and we love it. Subhash K Jha writes about her new film and tells us why it is a disaster

Any rom-com that calls its Indian-origin heroine Mira Ray (probably combining the names of the two most well-known Indian filmmakers abroad), cannot be taken seriously. Sure enough Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Love Again is more of a joke than a sentimental rom-com which it tries very hard to be.

Critics Abroad have slammed the film in one voice.

Speaking of voice, the story centres around the singing legend Celine Dion . The script seems to have been written to flatter her vocal chords while Priyanka and Sam Heughan playing the romantic leads, just don’t seem interested in one another.

Not undeservingly, Love Again is a boxoffice disaster. Coming as it does in the wake of Priyanka’s success on the OTT platform with Prime Video’s Citadel, the question that crops up urgently is, does this spell the end of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ career as a movie star?

While her career in Bollywood is a closed chapter, in the West she had had no luck as a big-screen entertainer.On the other hand, she has had much better luck on the home-viewing medium with Quantico and now Citadel.