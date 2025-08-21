Pune Civil Court Summons Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Over Jolly LLB 3

Actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, along with director Subhash Kapoor, have been asked to appear in a Pune civil court. The court has issued summons asking them to come in person on October 28 at 11 am. This action follows a complaint against their upcoming film Jolly LLB.

The complaint was filed by lawyer Wajed Rahim Khan, who says the film shows the legal system in a bad light. He is upset about how the film mocks the court and the lawyers. One particular scene in the movie calls judges “mama,” a slang word, which Khan believes is disrespectful.

Speaking to the media, Khan said, “There should be respect for lawyers. That is why I filed the petition. The way the advocates and judges are shown in the film is wrong.” The lawyer wants the film to show more respect towards the legal profession.

The petition was first filed in 2024, soon after the film’s teaser was released. The teaser, which came out last week, gave a glimpse of the story and showed a clash between two characters, both named Jolly, played by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

The court will hear the matter after the actors and director appear on the scheduled date.