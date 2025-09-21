Raghu Dakat Trailer: A Fiery Saga Of Rebellion And Redemption

The long-awaited trailer of Raghu Dakat, directed by Dhrubo Banerjee and starring Dev, has dropped to much excitement. Launching at a grand star-studded event in Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, the trailer sets the tone for an epic tale of resistance, sacrifice, and heroism in colonial Bengal.

With a running time of barely over three minutes, the trailer wastes no time to get the viewers thrown into the world of shackled fear. Bengal under British rule was under the long and brutal shadow, and in this tyranny was born Raghu Dakat, a vigilante out of the pain, rage, and cries of the oppressed. Dev commands the screen like always, with amazing intensity, to create a folk hero forged in fire. This is just not another period drama, but a story of blood, justice, and defiance carved into history.

The film boasts of a powerhouse star cast: Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar, Idhika Paul, Om Sahani, Roopa Ganguly, and Alexx O’Nell, all in potent avatars hinting at multilayered characters with many a motive. The visual scale is breathtaking – rustic Bengal is brought to life in sweeping shots, face-offs, and trance-like background scores that raise the emotional stakes.

Produced jointly by SVF and Dev Entertainment Ventures, Raghu Dakat promises to be a major box-office player this Durga Puja, locking horns with two other big releases: Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s Raktabeej 2, and Subhrajit Maitra’s Devi Chaudhurani. With advance bookings opening on September 22 ahead of the theatrical release on September 25, the stage is set for a high-voltage festive showdown.

The trailer launch served as a launch pad for celebrating the remarkable 20-year journey of Dev in the Bengali Movies Industry. The celebration became a nostalgic and emotional one as the former co-actors — Koel Mallick, Sayantika Banerjee, Srabanti, Nussrat Jahan, and Idhika Paul — arrived to celebrate it with him. Renowned filmmakers like Srijit Mukherjee, Kamaleswar Mukherjee, Avijit Sen, Rahool Mukherjee, Rino, and even Dhrubo Banerjee himself graced the occasion.

In a thoughtful gesture, all proceeds from the ticketed event were donated to the Technicians’ Welfare Fund — a commendable nod to the unsung heroes behind the scenes.

Raghu Dakat’s trailer is a rousing call to arms — visually thrilling, emotionally stirring, and brimming with cultural soul. If the film delivers on even half of what the trailer promises, Bengali cinema is in for a landmark moment.