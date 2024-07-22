Rahat Fateh Ali Khan ridicules rumors of being arrested in Dubai

It was only a while ago when reports started circling about how singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was arrested in Dubai pertaining to a defamation complaint by his former manager Salman Ahmed. The same report also claimed that Khan had dismissed Ahmed a few months earlier following a dispute.

However, minutes after the report came in, Khan’s team posted a video of him recording a message confirming that this was fake and not true.

“I am Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, your Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. I came here (to Dubai) to record songs… Everything is fine. I request you not to pay any attention to disgusting rumours. These reports are not true,” he said.

“News circulating regarding the arrest of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is fake and baseless. Regards Team RFAK,” read the caption of the video posted by his team.

https://twitter.com/RFAKWorld/status/1815374925760270838?t=zG_neDwNYhJwaPuOvbXifA&s=19

“You are my power. My audience and fans are my power. After god, my fans are my power,” said the singer in the message.

Earlier this year, the singer made headlines when a video emerged showing him striking a man with his shoes. In the video, Mr. Khan requested a bottle from the man, who responded that he did not know its whereabouts. Frustrated, Mr. Khan threatened, “I will beat you,” and then slapped the man before leaving the room to search for the bottle himself.

Subsequently, Mr. Khan released a clarification video alongside the man, who identified himself as the singer’s student. They explained that the bottle in question contained holy water from a religious cleric. The student admitted he had forgotten where he placed it and described Mr. Khan as both his teacher and a father figure. Mr. Khan also mentioned that he had apologized to the man afterward.