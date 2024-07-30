Raj B Shetty On His Latest Roopanthara

Kannada star-actor Raj B Shetty who plays a lead and also co-produces the film says, What is happening with me right now is that, like, you know, I am in a phase of transition.If I keep on doing such movies, somewhere, like, you know, I may not be able to penetrate the audience.What is happening is that we are getting a great, great reviews, great response from audience. But still, in Kannada, what is happening is we have been constantly doing bad films for decades. Suddenly, suddenly people cannot actually come to theatre because they have been so, like, you know,tired of our work.Yeah. So, that is the reason, like, you know, this film may not actually become a commercially viable product. You understand, Sir? So, it is not about me only .See, I can adjust, like, you know, I can adjust with my remuneration, and everything. But, finally, it’s also a business where somebody is investing money

Raj says he is trying to build a brand of cinemas which can be commercially viable and which doesn’t lack sensibilities. “So, in that way, like, you know, after four to five years, then we will be able to build a base ,then we can actually make films which are viable but still experimental.”

However Roopanthara’s opening is very encouraging. “I never expected this overwhelming response from audience because, first of all, it’s an anthology. Which don’t, as a rule, work.Anthologies never actually connect in a common theme normally . But with this film, fortunately,it looks like one human emotion.That everyone can understand.”

Like many who liked the film, the dystopian prologue and epilogue of the film left a bitter taste in the mouth.

Raj agrees. “What is happening is, see, the director is a new person. Right.They will have so many ideas in their head. It’s not only with you. Even with us.And even in the climax, when it(the dystopian prologue and epilogue) comes, you don’t have that much urge to watch Even when I visit theatres, when that, what, dystopian thing comes, then, like, you know, I leave the theatre and, like, okay, let me take a break. Mithilesh Edavalath is a new director and… He is brimming with ideas.”