Mahesh Babu who will star in Rajamouli’s next, a jungle adventure that would see Mahesh Babu’s racing against time, begins shooting in May.

Sources from Hyderabad confirm that Mahesh Babu has been privately training for the Rajamouli experience.

“It requires some very unconventional stunts, and a different body type. Mahesh Babu has been working towards it. He got extra time to prepare for Rajamouli’s film as the director got busy campaigning with Oscars,” says the source.

The untitled film is yet to get a leading lady. Names like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are being bounced around. But the fact is, the search is still on for the lady whom Mahesh Babu will romance in Rajamouli’s film.