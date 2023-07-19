ADVERTISEMENT
Rajashekar and his wife Jeevitha face 1 year of jail in Chiranjeevi blood bank case, deets inside

In a major setback for Tollywood actor Rajashekar and his wife Jeevitha, the 17th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (ACMM) court in Nampally has sentenced them to one year in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 in a defamation case.

In a major setback for Tollywood actor Rajashekar and his wife Jeevitha, the 17th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s (ACMM) court in Nampally has sentenced them to one year in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 in a defamation case, as mentioned in 123 Telugu. The case, filed back in 2011 by renowned film producer Allu Aravind, accused the couple of making contentious remarks about Chiranjeevi and leveling allegations about the sale of blood collected through Chiranjeevi’s Blood Bank from donors.

After a lengthy trial, the Nampally court pronounced its verdict, resulting in the actor-couple being fined and sentenced to jail. However, they were granted bail, allowing them the opportunity to appeal the decision.

The issue

In 2020, while Rajasekhar and Chiranjeevi were present at the Movie Artists Association (MAA) event, a noteworthy occurrence occurred. Rajasekhar interrupted the proceedings by airing his complaints about Senior Naresh, the then-president of MAA, as Chiranjeevi finished his address on stage.

Rajasekhar said that Senior Naresh’s actions were to blame for project losses and financial difficulties. Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, did not take this lightly and harshly denounced Rajasekhar’s conduct, calling for severe disciplinary action against him. This was merely one of several such incidences that have reportedly fractured the friendship between Chiranjeevi and Rajasekhar. Their schism, according to sources, began in 2003 and has persisted ever since, producing conflict within the business.

