Raktabeej 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Earns 3.07 crore in India Net

Raktabeej 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: The Bengali Political Action thriller Raktabeej 2, directed by Nandita Rai and Shiboprasad Mukherjee, has completed a two-day journey at the box office. The film grossed 0.37 crores on the eighth day. With this, the total net collection of the film has now been 3.07 crore.

Earnings are as follows:

Day 1 (Thursday): 0.15 crores

Day 2 (Friday): 0.24 crores

Day 3 (Saturday): 0.34 crores

Day 4 (Sunday): 0.38 crores

Day 5 (Monday): 0.48 crores

Day 6 (Tuesday): 0.56 crores

Day 7 (Wednesday): 0.55 crores

Day 8 (Friday): 0.37 crores

Total: 3.07 Cr

According to Sacnilk.com’s initial figures, the film’s India Gross Collection has reached 3.43 crore. Worldwide, the film has done almost the same business. However, no word on the film has been decided so far.

Raktabeej 2 has been released on the occasion of Durga Puja’s Festive season. The film stars Victor Banerjee, Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra, Seema Biswas, and Koushani Mukherjee. It is a sequel to Raktabeej, which was released in 2023 and focused on cross-border terrorism and political entry.

The film is getting a good response from the audience, and its story and performance are especially appreciated. Raktabeej 2’s earnings are expected to rise on the weekend, and the film will be able to hold a strong grip at the box office.

