Raktabeej 2 breaks into IMDb’s Top 3 Most Anticipated Indian films and shows

According to IMDb’s live popularity charts, the current top three are:

1. Bastards of Bollywood – Aryan Khan’s much-awaited directorial debut that has film lovers across India on edge with anticipation.

2. Arjun Chakravarthy – the highly promising sports biopic making waves with its strong early buzz and inspirational storyline.

3. Raktabeej 2 – riding high on the success of its first installment, the sequel is fast becoming one of the most eagerly awaited films, with audiences eager to witness the next chapter in this thrilling saga.

Celebrating the milestone, directors Nandita Roy and Shiboprasad Mukherjee shared,

“It’s heartening to see audiences across India showing such enthusiasm for Raktabeej 2. The first film was made with immense love, and the anticipation for the sequel only motivates us further. This recognition on IMDb is a reflection of the bond we share with our viewers, and we promise the next chapter will be even more gripping.”

With this momentum, Raktabeej 2 is all set to emerge as one of the defining films of the year, carrying Bengali cinema to newer heights. The film produced by Windows Productions is set to release this Durga Puja and stars Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Victor Banerjee and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.