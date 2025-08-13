Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates Her First Teej with Family

A beautiful celebration of Teej took place recently, marking a significant occasion for Rakul Preet Singh. An Instagram post shared by the actress conveyed warm wishes to her fans, highlighting her first experience of the festival with her mother-in-law, Puja Bhagnani.

The couple was seen enjoying the festivities on a lovely balcony, under the moonlight. A traditional pooja thali, adorned with diya, sweets, and offerings, was held by Rakul, while Jackky Bhagnani stood beside her, radiating happiness. The moon, subtly visible in the night sky, served as a reminder of the fast’s completion.

A heartwarming selfie captured the moment shared between Rakul and her mother-in-law, both dressed in elegant maroon-pink ethnic outfits with golden detailing. The attire symbolized the festive spirit and familial love.

A romantic and candid moment was also observed between Rakul and Jackky, as gentle gazes were exchanged. The joy of celebrating her first Teej as a married woman was evident in Rakul’s traditional attire.

Teej, a traditional Hindu festival, is celebrated by women seeking marital bliss, the well-being of their spouses, and the arrival of the monsoon. The festival involves fasting, wearing festive attire, and offering prayers to Goddess Parvati, culminating in the sighting of the moon.

Rakul Preet Singh, known for her contributions to Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema, shared a glimpse into her life with her fans. Jackky Bhagnani, an actor and film producer, is admired for the chemistry shared with Rakul. The couple, who tied the knot in 2024, is frequently seen sharing moments from their life on social media.