Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh are all set to entertain the audience very soon with their presence in Adipurush. Owing to a lot of reasons, the movie has already seen quite a bit of delay and fans are certainly not happy because of the same. The movie has already grabbed many eyeballs and well, we are super excited.

Earlier, the VFX of the movie was severely trolled due to which, there was an overall change in the execution and promotional strategy of the movie. However, right now, we finally have clarity on all of it.

Today marks a very special occasion as India celebrates Ram Navami. A day dedicated to the greatness of Lord Rama, it is considered as a very special and auspicious day in our country. On this special day, the makers of the movie decided to launch a new poster and well, we are simply loving it. See below folks –

