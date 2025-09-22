Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix Face NHRC Heat Over E-Cigarette Scene In Ba**ds of Bollywood

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix, and the creators of the web series The Ba**ds of Bollywood have come under scrutiny after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed the Mumbai Police to take legal action against them. This occurs after a scene in the show allegedly depicts Kapoor using an e-cigarette — without any statutory warning — in violation of Indian law.

The complaint, filed by Vinay Joshi, raises concerns over the open portrayal of a banned product on a widely accessible streaming platform. Joshi claims that such content, especially when left unchecked, can send the wrong message to viewers, particularly the younger audience, by appearing to normalize or promote the use of e-cigarettes.

Under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, the manufacture, sale, distribution, and promotion of e-cigarettes are illegal in India. The law was introduced to curb the growing use of these devices, especially among youth, due to their addictive nature and health risks.

Responding to the complaint, NHRC has asked Mumbai Police to register a case and take appropriate legal steps. It has also sought an Action Taken Report from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and Mumbai Police regarding the matter.

This case has once again sparked discussions about content regulation on OTT platforms and the role of creators in following national laws. While streaming services often push creative boundaries, legal compliance remains non-negotiable, especially when it concerns public health.

As of now, neither Netflix nor Ranbir Kapoor has made any public comment on the issue. What remains to be seen is how law enforcement and regulators follow through — and what this could mean for digital content moving forward.