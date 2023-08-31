Rani Mukherji is all excited for Mardaani 3, says ‘crossing my fingers’

Rani Mukerji has recently shared some exciting news about the much-anticipated third instalment of the hit crime thriller series, Mardaani. The series kicked off in 2014 with Rani’s portrayal of the strong and empowering senior officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, marking Yash Raj Films’ first foray into adult-rated cinema. The film was a resounding success, capturing the hearts of audiences.

Following the triumph of the original film, Mardaani saw a sequel in 2019, appropriately titled “Mardaani 2”. This sequel not only lived up to the expectations but exceeded them, further cementing Rani’s character as an iconic figure in Indian cinema.

Due to the overwhelming success of “Mardaani 2”, Rani Mukerji recently divulged that “Mardaani 3” is indeed in the works. At this stage, the film is in the ideation phase, with the team eagerly searching for a compelling and concrete story idea to propel the series forward. Rani expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I’m excited to see how Mardaani 3 shapes up! I am crossing my fingers because I would love to play the part of Shivani.”

Reflecting on her experience with “Mardaani 2,” Rani revealed that she initially felt nervous about reprising her role in a sequel. She explained, “When I did Mardaani 2, I was quite nervous because I had never done a sequel before.” However, the experience of revisiting her character was both surprising and enjoyable, leading her to express her desire to do it again in “Mardaani 3.”

Emphasizing the importance of a strong script, Rani Mukerji conveyed her eagerness for “Mardaani 3” to be more than just a concept that sounds exciting. She firmly stated, “With Mardaani 3, we can’t make a film if the story does not have that substance. It has to be something that people relate to today, the girls find it empowering.” As quoted by DNA. For Rani, making a difference through cinema is paramount, and she hopes that a powerful script will pave the way for the third installment of this gripping crime thriller series.

While fans eagerly await the development of “Mardaani 3,” Rani Mukerji’s commitment to meaningful storytelling shines through, promising a film that not only excites but also empowers audiences.

In her recent work, Rani was last seen in “Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway,” showcasing her versatility as an actress committed to diverse and impactful roles.