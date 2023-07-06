ADVERTISEMENT
Ranveer Singh Gets A Birthday Gift From Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ranveer Singh is now finalized to play the eponymous role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra . For Bhansali, the casting of Baiju Bawra is not reliant on the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

Author: Subhash K Jha
06 Jul,2023 15:23:02
Ranveer Singh is now finalized to play the eponymous role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra . There were whispers after the back-to-back failure of two Ranveer starrers Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus that Bhansali was reconsidering his decision to cast Ranveer in his most ambitious musical drama.

Sources close to the epic filmmaker completely debunk this rumour.

“For SLB, it was always Ranveer and Alia for Baiju Bawra. Ranveer was the first choice for the title role in Baiju Bawra after Padmaavat. People advised Bhansali to cast someone else as he had already done three back-to-back films with Ranveer. But to Bhansali it doesn’t matter how many times the actors has worked with him. Or whether the actor’s films have succeeded or not.Although Bhansali has signed the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani pair, Ranveer and Alia, he is not holding his breath to see that film do well. For Bhansali, the casting of Baiju Bawra is not reliant on the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.”

On July 6 as Ranveer turned a year older, it was finally confirmed that Ranveer will do his fourth film with Bhansali.We can’t wait to see the magic the director-actor partnership will generate this time.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

