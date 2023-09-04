Movies | News

“Ranveer Singh’s Don Will Be Completely Different From Shah Rukh”

Sources say, Farhan has rewritten the protagonist’s character. “I won’t say he has altered it to suit Shah Rukh. But the Don you will see in third part won’t be the one you saw in the second part,that’s for sure.”

Author: Subhash K Jha
04 Sep,2023 14:27:28
Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are very upset that Ranveer Singh is taking over the Don franchise from the King himself.

For those spewing venom at the replacement strategy, here is information on the transformation: the Don that you will see Ranveer playing would be very different from Shah Rukh Khan.

“In fact, they would be poles apart. Farhan is not looking at making Ranveer do the things that Shah Rukh did in Don.That would be as foolhardy as making Shah Rukh do what Amitabh Bachchan had done in the original Don,” says a source close to the Akhtars.

The source further reveals, “The thing is, when SRK said no to doing another Don film, Farhan had to think from scratch. How to maintain continuity without making the new Don a clone of the earlier one?”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

